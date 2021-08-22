For 4th day in row, tricity’s daily Covid count remains in double-digits

With 15 cases, the tricity’s daily Covid count remained in double digits for the fourth consecutive day on Saturday. As many as six cases were reported each in Mohali and Chandigarh while Panchkula saw three new infections. In good news, however, no deaths were reported from any of the three jurisdictions. Earlier on Friday, the tricity had recorded two Covid deaths.

In Mohali, two cases each were detected in Dhakoli and Kharar while one each was reported from Kurali and Mohali city.

In Chandigarh, the infections were found in Sectors 20, 32, 41, 52, Dhanas and Mauli Jagran. In Panchkula, the fresh cases were reported from MDC-4 and Sector 8.

The tricity’s active case tally has now climbed to 113, of which 57 are in Mohali, 44 in Chandigarh and 12 in Panchkula.