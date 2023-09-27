For art, architecture and culture

With an aim to spread awareness about art among youth of the city, the Chandigarh Lalit Kala Akademi (CLKA) has started a new initiative of school programmes, art workshops, and lecture series, especially for school and college students of the City Beautiful. Guest speaker Deepika Gandhi delivering lecture and audio-visual presentation, titled ‘Art and Architecture in Chandigarh’, at Government Model High School, Mauli Jagran (HT Photo)

As part of this unique series was a lecture, titled ‘Art and Architecture in Chandigarh’, by Deepika Gandhi, former associate professor, Chandigarh College of Architecture, for the senior students of Government Model High School, Mauli Jagran.

Gandhi gave an in-depth talk on art amalgamating into the architectural elements of the city. She also elaborated on what makes Chandigarh and its architecture one of the most celebrated in the region.

She said, “I wanted to make students aware of the fact that art is not just something you draw on paper or carve into a sculpture, it is also in the concrete structures around us, especially in Chandigarh, like the Gandhi Bhawan or the Capitol Complex. We focused on government schools as the exposure to art is comparatively low there.”

The lecture also touched upon Chandigarh becoming a symbol of growth and development as per the then leaders’ vision.

“These art sensitisation events are focused on uncovering various art forms, artists and facets of Chandigarh’s legacy of art and architecture,” said CLKA chairperson Bheem Malhotra.

“Gandhi gave insights to the planning and the concepts involved in shaping of the city the way it is. She highlighted on the fact that the city was a creative result of Le Corbusier and his team that had architects like Maxwell Fry and Pierre Jeanneret,” he said.

