For foolproof security, SGPC resolves to install scanners at Golden Temple entrances

Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) on Tuesday resolved to install scanners at the entrances of Golden Temple, in view of some untoward incidents that took place on the premises in the recent past.

The decision was taken by the apex gurdwara body during a meeting of its executive committee, which was held at its headquarters here.

SGPC president Harjinder Singh Dhami, who chaired the meeting, said, “Various Sikh bodies have been asking SGPC to make security arrangements more efficient at Golden Temple. In light of these suggestions, scanners will be installed at the entrances to ensure that no one sneaks in unwanted objects, including drugs.”

Notably, an unknown person had made a sacrilege bid at the sanctum sanctorum in December last year. Prior to this, a person threw a gutka (handy book of gurbani) into the sarovar (holy tank) here. Recently, a woman was found smoking on the premises of the shrine.

New serais for pilgrims

The president said due to the huge influx of Sangat (pilgrims) at the shrine, there is a need for new serais (inns).

“SGPC’s executive body has decided to buy land outside the city, especially along the national highway. A sub-committee has been formed to look for land and submit a report. On this land, big serais will be constructed, from where the Sangat will be brought to Golden Temple in special vehicles. Along with a large parking lot, some offices of SGPC will also be shifted to this place,” said Dhami.

He further said that for enhancing performance of SGPC’s sports academies and preparing Saabat Soorat (Sikhs with unshorn hair) players, a sub-committee has been formed.

The SGPC chief also appealed to the Government of India to relax conditions for pilgrims to visit Gurdwara Darbar Sahib in Kartarpur.

On the criticism against spending resources on Dharam Parchar (religious publicity) in Delhi after the Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) lost control over the Delhi Sikh Gurdwara Management Committee (DSGMC), Dhami said, “Our move is being given a political colour deliberately.”

Pertinently, media was not invited for a briefing of this meeting. Insiders said it was done to evade queries over issues, including exclusive rights to PTC channel for relaying gurbani from Darbar Sahib and the 328 missing Guru Granth Sahib saroops. The issues had been recently raised by Gurpreet Singh Randhawa, member from opposition in the executive committee.

