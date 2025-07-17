For pothole & litter-free roads, Mohali turns to its Class-I officers

In a move to ensure better coordination at the district level for the effective implementation of the Punjab Road Cleanliness Mission, the Mohali district administration has assigned specific road stretches to various departments, including the district administration, Greater Mohali Area Development Authority (GMADA), and municipal corporation (MC) officers. These officials will be responsible for keeping their assigned roads free of potholes and litter. The DC also stressed the need for at least two inspections per week of the assigned road stretches. (HT File)

Chairing the first meeting of officers involved in the mission, deputy commissioner (DC) Komal Mittal emphasised that the initiative aims to redefine governance through accountability, build public trust, and ensure visible transformation. The goal, she said, is to maintain clean, well-lit, and well-kept roads across cities and towns in the district. “Class-I officers have been entrusted with direct responsibility to uphold high standards of road maintenance, cleanliness, and civic infrastructure,” she added.

The DC also stressed the need for at least two inspections per week of the assigned road stretches. She directed officers to ensure timely pothole repairs, clear and visible road markings, safe and accessible footpaths, functional streetlights, regular waste collection, and overall sanitation.

Road responsibilities have been assigned to senior officials including the chief administrator, GMADA; MC commissioner; ADCs (general and rural development); SDMs of Kharar, Mohali, and Dera Bassi; GMADA estate officers (housing and plots); all three ACAs of GMADA; land acquisition officer, GMADA; assistant commissioner (general), DC office; chief engineers of GMADA and MC Mohali; and superintending engineer, GMADA. These officers have been asked to escalate unresolved issues to senior authorities and ensure follow-up until resolution.

The Regional Transport Authority, SAS Nagar, will serve as the nodal agency for district-level coordination, data compilation, and facilitation of the mission’s objectives, the DC added.