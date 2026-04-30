For religious, charitable trusts: 30-acre exemption under Himachal land ceiling law notified by govt

Himachal government has issued an official notification bringing into force an amendment to the “The Himachal Pradesh Ceiling on Land Holdings (Amendment) Bill, 2024, facilitating transfer of land up to 30 acres of and infrastructure for religious and charitable purposes. The Himachal Pradesh Ceiling on Land Holdings (Amendment) Bill, 2024, amends Section 5 of the Act, allowing the government to transfer land or structure for religious, spiritual or charitable purposes, subject to maximum limit of 30 acre. (File)

The amendment, introduced during the 2024 winter assembly session, received President Droupadi Murmu’s assent on March 12. It paves the way for transfer of land under possession of the charitable hospital run by Radha Soami Satsang Beas in Bhota to its sister organisation, Maharaj Jagat Singh Medical Relief Society, resolving a long-pending issue that had also sparked protests in the area.

The Himachal Pradesh Ceiling on Land Holdings (Amendment) Bill, 2024, amends Section 5 of the Act, allowing the government to transfer land or structure for religious, spiritual or charitable purposes, subject to maximum limit of 30 acre. The amendment was introduced during the 2024 winter assembly session.

“Provided further that the state government for reasons to be recorded in writing may allow transfer of such land, structure or both, as the case may be, for religious, spiritual or charitable purpose, subject to a maximum limit of thirty acres. The land, structure or both, as the case may be, so transferred shall be used for the same purpose for which it has been allowed failing which the land, structure or both, as the case may be, shall vest in the State Government free from all encumbrances,” the notification read.

The Radha Soami Satsang Beas is running a 75-bed hospital spread on 44 acres of land, in Bhota, Hamirpur. The management wanted to upgrade the facility with new equipment, but to avoid the substantial GST liabilities, they sought transfer of the land to its sister medical relief society, but the move required exemption under the Land Ceiling Law, necessitating legislative amendment and Presidential assent.

As the amendment to the land ceiling law in Himachal Pradesh required the Bill to be reserved for President under the constitutional procedure, the approval was mandatory.

In 2024, while introducing the Bill, revenue minister Jagat Singh had stated that Dera Beas is engaged in various public welfare activities and also conducts campaigns against drug abuse. Within the state, the organisation has established centers for moral, spiritual, and religious education. Given these contributions, the organisation ought to be exempted from the provisions of the Land Ceiling Act and an amendment was proposed.

Protests had led to CM intervention

The notification follows protests triggered after the organisation’s decision to shut down the Bhota Charitable Hospital incase the requested exemption was not granted.

Bhota residents and people from surrounding areas who relied on the hospital for free treatment had protested and it prompted intervention by chief minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu who assured relief through legislation.