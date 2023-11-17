Forces inimical to state branding Punjabis as drug addicts, says Punjab CM

Chief minister Bhagwant Mann on Thursday said forces inimical to Punjab are branding its people as drug addicts to present a wrong picture of the state after flagging off a bicycle rally as part of an anti-drugs campaign. Over 25,000 people participated in the rally that started from the Punjab Agricultural University’s campus here.

Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann during an anti-drug cycle rally in Ludhiana on Thursday. (Gurpreet Singh/HT)

Punjab director general of police (DGP) Gaurav Yadav, Ludhiana commissioner of police Mandeep Singh Sidhu along with other officials were also present at the cycle rally venue.

Mann said since time immemorial Punjab has been the sword arm of the country and its food bowl, but ignoring this contribution of Punjabis, a malicious propaganda has been unleashed by some political parties to label these patriotic sons of the soil drug addicts. “We will together fail the nefarious designs of anti-Punjab forces,” Mann said and added that the day is not far when Punjab will be a state free of drugs.

The Chief Minister said that the primary focus of this event is to combat the menace of drug abuse effectively and promote cycling as a healthy and sustainable way of life. “The rally aims to contribute significantly to the reduction of drug demand by raising awareness about the consequences of drug abuse and the importance of a drug-free lifestyle. It coincides with the commemoration of martyrdom day Shaheed Kartar Singh Sarabha, India’s youngest revolutionary, who sacrificed his life at the age of 19,” Mann said.

“It is a matter of great pride and satisfaction that during the rally cyclists have traversed from five different locations, each associated with the sacrifices of martyrs such as Shaheed Bhagat Singh, Shaheed Sukhdev, Shaheed Rajguru, Shaheed Kartar Singh Sarabha and Shaheed Udham Singh. The cyclists have brought sacred soil from the respective places which will be used to plant saplings to be named as trees of harmony, promise, wisdom, unity and hope, respectively, he said, adding that this symbolic gesture enhances the depth and purpose of the event aimed at restoring the pristine glory of the state.

