Foreign dreams turn sour: Two youth lose 16.70 lakh in Ludhiana

ByHT Correspondent, Ludhiana
Oct 18, 2023 05:42 AM IST

The accused, identified as Sahil Sharma of Krishna Mandi in Morinda, Gashan Kumar of Rajpura, Kuldeep Singh, sarpanch of Lachhru village in Patiala and a travel agent, Tony Sharma, were booked on the statement of Malkit Singh of Kotla Bet village

The Machhiwara police have booked four persons, including a sarpanch, for cheating for allegedly duping two youngsters of 16.70 lakh on the pretext of sending them abroad.

The Machhiwara police have booked four persons for allegedly duping two youngsters on the pretext of sending them abroad. (HT PHOTO)
The complainant stated that his two nephews, Jobanpreet Singh and Harpreet Singh, were interested in going abroad aspiring for a better life. The accused, who were known to him, introduced them to a travel agent, Sharma. The accused took 16.70 lakh from them and promised to send them aboard.

The complainant alleged that instead of arranging visas, the accused kept on making excuses. He said that he filed the complaint on April 7.

ASI Jaswant Singh said that after investigating the matter, an FIR under sections 406 (criminal breach of trust), 420 (cheating and dishonestly inducing delivery of property), 465 (forgery), 467 (forgery of valuable security, will, etc), 468 (forgery for purpose of cheating), 471 (using as genuine a forged document or electronic record), 120-B (criminal conspiracy) of the IPC and section 24 of Immigration Act has been lodged against the accused at Machhiwara police station. A hunt is on for their arrest.

