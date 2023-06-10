Five foreign nationals, who are lodged at women’s jail in Ludhiana in different cases of drug peddling, created ruckus following a clash with other inmates lodged there and also manhandled the staff. Five foreign nationals assault inmates, staff at Ludhiana women’s jail

The Division number 7 police lodged an FIR against the accused on Thursday.

The accused have been identified as Monalisa, Princess Chinoye, Hope, residents of Nigeria, Victoria of Westlands in Nairobi and Doreen from Tanzania. All five women are facing trial in drug peddling cases.

The FIR has been lodged following the statement of assistant jail superintendent Harpreet Kaur. In her complaint, the ASI stated that on June 4, the foreign nationals indulged in a clash with the local inmates, including Paramjit Kaur, Gurmail Kaur, Kuljinder, Nimmo and Jagdish over some issue.

The accused abused the women and assaulted other inmates. When the staff intervened, the accused manhandled them also. In the clash, the local inmates suffered minor injuries. The staff has shifted the foreign nationals to a separate barrack.

An FIR under sections 160 (committing affray), 323 (voluntarily causing hurt) and 186 (obstructing public servant in discharge of public functions) of the IPC and sector 52-A of the Prison Act at division number 7 police station has been filed against the accused.

Head Constable Gurpreet Singh, who is investigating the case, said that the police will bring the accused on a production warrant for questioning from jail.

