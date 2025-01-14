Forgery & graft case: Dismissed DSP Gursher Singh file bail plea

Facing charges of forgery and graft for allegedly misusing his position to gain monetary benefits in land deals in Mohali, former deputy superintendent of police (DSP) Gursher Singh Sandhu has filed for bail at a local court three months after he was booked. The former DSP also accused the superintendent of police (SP) investigation, Rupnagar, of conducting a probe to settle score with him on account of inter-department rivalry. (HT file photo)

Sandhu stated that since he had removed the security cover of the complainant, he had harboured a grudge against him, filing false complaints against him.

Sandhu claimed that the SP did not consider the fact that Mohali senior superintendent of police (SSP), a senior police officer, had already found the allegations to be false after conducting an inquiry.

“It was also not considered that an enquiry on the same complaint was also being conducted by Punjab vigilance bureau, which is a specialised department dealing with allegations of corruption and misconduct against government officials. Further, the SP proceeded to hold an inquiry in contravention of the 2024 standing order passed by the Punjab DGP, wherein it has been categorically stated that multiple inquiries should not be conducted. The officials have also been categorically directed to mark any subsequent representation or complaint received regarding the same matter to the same police officer, who is already conducting preliminary enquiry. The standing operating procedure was thus followed more in breach than in compliance by the SP,” Sandhu submitted.

He added that in the inquiry conducted by the Rupnagar SP, a reference was made to the fact that an inquiry was earlier conducted by Mohali SSP and a complaint filed by complainant was ordered to be filed. It was also mentioned that an inquiry by the Vigilance Bureau, Mohali was being conducted.

“On the basis of an inquiry conducted by superintendent of police (investigation), Rupnagar, deputy inspector general of police, Rupnagar on September 23, 2024, filed her status report. On the basis of the same inquiry, Bureau of Investigation director recommended registration of an FIR against the petitioner and accordingly the present FIR was registered.

That the petitioner was associated in the inquiry, which was conducted by the SP (investigation), Rupnagar. He supplied all documents which prove his false implication and innocence, beyond any shadow of doubt. Despite his having cooperated fully, the SP has unfairly and without any justification observed that the petitioner had been elusive in his responses during his examination. Without even considering the statements of the persons who were associated in the enquiry, a report was submitted against the petitioner,” Sandhu submitted.

Seeking bail, he added that he was a highly decorated police officer and had executed many operations against organised crime and also received CM’s medal for outstanding devotion to duty.

Mohali police will file reply to the bail plea on January 15.