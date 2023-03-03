Former British PM Tony Blair meets Haryana CM Khattar

Former British Prime Minister Tony Blair met Haryana chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar in New Delhi on Thursday. Both leaders held discussions on wide-ranging issues, including mutual cooperation on subjects like health and basic facilities. Blair assured Khattar that his organisation Tony Blair Faith Foundation will cooperate in the health sector in Haryana. Haryana chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar with former British PM Tony Blair in New Delhi on Thursday. Blair assured Khattar that his foundation will help Haryana strengthen healthcare facilities. (HT Photo)

On this occasion, the CM apprised Blair about various steps Haryana has taken to provide health facilities. “With the cooperation of Tony Blair Faith Foundation, the health sector will expand further and health facilities will be strengthened,” said Khattar, according to a statement. HTC