Former deputy CM Gupta, J&K BJP chief vacate ministerial bungalows

After being pulled up by the Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh high court, Bharatiya Janata Party’s (BJP) J&K unit chief Sat Sharma and former deputy chief minister Kavinder Gupta have vacated official bungalows, officials said. In orders issued on November 12 and December 7 last year, the high court had expressed its displeasure over the developments (HT)

The estates department, which had been reprimanded by the high court over the ‘inordinate delay’ in getting the government bungalows vacated from former ministers and ex-legislators, the latter appraised the HC that Gupta and Sharma have vacated government bungalows.

The statement was submitted as a compliance report for a December 12 order by the high court.

The report highlighted that eviction order was issued to Sharma on November 21 last year and a notice for remittance of penal rent amounting to ₹73,470 till December 30, 2024, had been issued to him.

The report added the premises under occupation of Sharma were sealed on December 30, 2024.

The high court had directed the estates department commissioner secretary to file an updated status report over Kavinder Gupta, Sat Sharma and former legislators Surinder Ambardar and Zaffar Iqbal Manhas.

The division bench had directed that in case, the updated status report was not filed on the given date and the commissioner secretary estates department shall remain present.

The high court had made it clear that no exemption or excuse shall be entertained.

In the compliance report, it was disclosed that eviction process under the J&K Public Premises (Eviction of Unauthorised Occupants) Act,1988 has been initiated against former councillors Zaffar Iqbal Manhas and Surinder Ambardar and notices were issued on December 28 last year.

Congress leader vacates bungalow, ₹14k rent pending

In the status report, it was revealed that government accommodation was vacated by SS Channi, a senior Congress leader, and notice for payment of penal rent amounting to ₹14,690 was issued to him on December 20, 2024.

It added that former MLA Mohammed Abbas Wani has vacated the accommodation and a notice for penal rent amounting to ₹19,586 was issued to him on December 12, 2024.

According to the status report, former MLA Abdul Rahim Rather has vacated the government accommodation and notice for penal rent amounting to ₹28,211 till December 20, 2024 was issued to him.

Former BJP MLC Vibodh Gupta has vacated the accommodation and notice for penal rent amounting to ₹13,993 upto December 20, 2024, was issued to him.

The high court directed the registry to list the PIL for February 19.

Sheikh Shakeel Ahmed, Rahul Raina, Supriya Chouhan and M Zulkarnain Chowdhary were the advocates who appeared for the petitioner.

Senior additional advocate general SS Nanda appeared for the estates department.