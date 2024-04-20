 Former Haryana CM Manohar Lal Khattar downplays protests against BJP, JJP nominees - Hindustan Times
Former Haryana CM Manohar Lal Khattar downplays protests against BJP, JJP nominees

ByHT Correspondent, Rohtak
Apr 20, 2024 07:18 AM IST

BJP and JJP leaders have been facing protests in various villages in Sonepat, Jind, Hisar, Sirsa, Fatehabad and Rohtak districts of Haryana

Former Haryana chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Friday downplayed the protests against Bharatiya Janata Party and Jannayak Janta Party candidates during canvassing in villages, stating that the saffron party is only benefitting from such protests.

Addressing the media in Jind, former Haryana chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar said the people who are opposing BJP-JJP candidates are 'crazy' and said that the protests are only benefitting the saffron party. (HT File)
Addressing the media in Jind, former Haryana chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar said the people who are opposing BJP-JJP candidates are ‘crazy’ and said that the protests are only benefitting the saffron party. (HT File)

Addressing the media in Jind after holding a meeting with party workers in support of BJP candidate from Sonepat, Mohan Lal Badoli, Khattar said the people who are opposing BJP-JJP candidates are ‘crazy’.

“Jo log virodh kar rahe hai vo sirfire hai aur unka sabko pata hai. If 10 people oppose our candidates, 100 more people will come to support us. We are benefitting from such protests. Earlier, such people used to influence with muscle power but now they can’t do it under this government,” he said.

BJP and JJP leaders have been facing protests in various villages in Sonepat, Jind, Hisar, Sirsa, Fatehabad and Rohtak districts.

Khattar said that the BJP has done a good job during both terms, at the state as well as national level.

“We introduced a CM window system and resolved grievances of 11 lakh people. The state government introduced online portals and online services to address people’s issues and now people are not required to run to government offices for their routine work. We implemented an online transfer policy and jobs are being given on merit basis,” the former CM said.

Former Haryana CM Manohar Lal Khattar downplays protests against BJP, JJP nominees
