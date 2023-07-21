Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Will take up issues of flood-hit areas in assembly: Bhupinder Hooda

Will take up issues of flood-hit areas in assembly: Bhupinder Hooda

ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh
Jul 21, 2023 08:51 PM IST

Former Haryana chief minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda, who visited flood-affected areas of Palwal on Friday, said in a statement that people from many villages, including Baghpur and Manjhawali, gave him a memorandum about their demands

Former Haryana chief minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda on Friday said he will raise the demands of the flood-affected areas of the state in the monsoon session of state assembly.

Former Haryana chief minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda said the villagers told him that health services and roads have collapsed and diseases have spread in the area after the floods. (HT File)
Former Haryana chief minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda said the villagers told him that health services and roads have collapsed and diseases have spread in the area after the floods. (HT File)

Hooda, who visited flood-affected areas of Palwal on Friday, said in a statement that people from many villages, including Baghpur and Manjhawali, gave him a memorandum about their demands.

“People are facing trouble due to waterlogging and up to 95% of the crops in the area have been destroyed as the fields are submerged in 3-8 feet floodwater,” he said.

Hooda said the villagers told him that health services and roads have collapsed and diseases have spread in the area after the floods.

The leader of Opposition said that despite Meteorological department alert on rains, the BJP-JJP government did not take any adequate measures. “Neither the embankments of the rivers were strengthened, nor the drains were cleaned,” he said.

The Leader of the Opposition said the government should not test the patience of the people any more. “The government should not mislead the people by entangling them in a web of portals. The government should give crop compensation of 40,000 per acre to farmers and compensate for the loss caused to livestock. Farmers are facing shortage of cattle fodder, due to waterlogging. The government should immediately arrange fodder. Along with the farmers, the government should also give proper compensation for the loss caused to the shopkeepers, businessmen and homes,” he said.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, July 21, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out