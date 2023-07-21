Will take up issues of flood-hit areas in assembly: Bhupinder Hooda

Former Haryana chief minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda on Friday said he will raise the demands of the flood-affected areas of the state in the monsoon session of state assembly. Former Haryana chief minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda said the villagers told him that health services and roads have collapsed and diseases have spread in the area after the floods. (HT File)

Hooda, who visited flood-affected areas of Palwal on Friday, said in a statement that people from many villages, including Baghpur and Manjhawali, gave him a memorandum about their demands.

“People are facing trouble due to waterlogging and up to 95% of the crops in the area have been destroyed as the fields are submerged in 3-8 feet floodwater,” he said.

Hooda said the villagers told him that health services and roads have collapsed and diseases have spread in the area after the floods.

The leader of Opposition said that despite Meteorological department alert on rains, the BJP-JJP government did not take any adequate measures. “Neither the embankments of the rivers were strengthened, nor the drains were cleaned,” he said.

The Leader of the Opposition said the government should not test the patience of the people any more. “The government should not mislead the people by entangling them in a web of portals. The government should give crop compensation of ₹40,000 per acre to farmers and compensate for the loss caused to livestock. Farmers are facing shortage of cattle fodder, due to waterlogging. The government should immediately arrange fodder. Along with the farmers, the government should also give proper compensation for the loss caused to the shopkeepers, businessmen and homes,” he said.