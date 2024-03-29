Former Haryana minister Savitri Jindal quits Congress, joins BJP

Former minister Savitri Jindal quit the Congress and joined the BJP in Hisar on Thursday in the presence of chief minister Nayab Singh Saini, former chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar and other BJP leaders. ndia's richest woman Savitri Jindal joins the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), a day after resigning from the membership of Congress ahead of the Lok Sabha elections, on Thursday. (ANI)

Her son and industrialist Naveen Jindal, who is a former Congress MP, had joined the BJP last Sunday and was named the party’s Kurukshetra Lok Sabha candidate.

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

Announcing her decision to quit the Congress in a social media post late on Wednesday night, Jindal, 84, said, “I represented the people of Hisar for 10 years as an MLA and have served Haryana selflessly as a minister. The people of Hisar are my family and on the advice of my family, I am resigning from the primary membership of the Congress today.”

She was listed as the richest woman in the country by Forbes India this year.

In a post on X, Saini said, “We welcome into the BJP family veteran Congress leader, former minister in Haryana government, famous social worker Smt. Savitri Jindal ji and her daughter Smt. Seema Jindal ji.”

Jindal was a minister in the previous Bhupinder Singh Hooda-led Congress government in Haryana. In 2014, she lost to BJP’s Kamal Gupta from Hisar. After being welcomed into the party fold by Saini and Khattar, Jindal said, “We will work together to form a strong government at the Centre under (Prime Minister Narendra) Modi’s leadership once again.”

“I express gratitude to every office-bearer and worker of the BJP for making us a member of the ‘Modi Parivar’. We will live up to the party’s expectations,” she said.

“I am impressed by the Prime Minister’s vision of making India a developed nation by 2047,” she added.

Speaking about her husband OP Jindal, who died in a helicopter crash in 2005, she said he was of the view that India can become a great nation with the upliftment of the downtrodden and economically weaker sections.

--With inputs from agencies