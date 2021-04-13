Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Former Himachal CM Virbhadra Singh tests positive for Covid-19
Former Himachal CM Virbhadra Singh tests positive for Covid-19

Virbhadra Singh, 86, a former chief minister of Himachal Pradesh and veteran Congress leader, has tested positive for Covid-19
Former chief minister Virbhadra Singh with son Vikramaditya Singh and wife Pratibha Singh. While Vikramaditya tested positive two days before Virbhadra was diagnosed with coronavirus infection, Pratibha has tested negative for Covid-19. (HT file photo)

The six-time chief minister is in isolation at his house, Holly Lodge, in the Jakhu hills of Shimla. Family sources said he is likely to be shifted to Chandigarh for treatment.

The six-time chief minister is in isolation at his house, Holly Lodge, in the Jakhu hills of Shimla. Family sources said he is likely to be shifted to Chandigarh for treatment.

Virbhadra’s son Vikramaditya Singh, 31, who is the Congress MLA from Shimla Rural, had tested positive two days ago.

Vikramaditya is also the state Congress general secretary and was the co-incharge for the Mandi municipal corporation elections on April 7. He was at the forefront of the party’s campaign.

Virbhadra’s wife Pratibha Singh has tested negative for coronavirus but a domestic help at the former CM’s residence has tested positive.

