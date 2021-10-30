Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Former Himachal Pradesh minister GS Bali passes away

Senior Congress leader and former Himachal Pradesh minister Gurmukh Singh Bali passed away early on Saturday after a prolonged illness
Himachal Pradesh former Congress minister GS Bali died at AIIMS, New Delhi, on Saturday after a prolonged illness. (HT file photo)
Published on Oct 30, 2021 08:12 AM IST
By HT Correspondent

Senior Congress leader and former Himachal Pradesh minister Gurmukh Singh Bali passed away early on Saturday after a prolonged illness.

He was 67.

The four-term former legislator breathed his last at All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), New Delhi, his son and Congress secretary Raghubir Singh Bali posted on his Facebook page.

“It is with a heavy heart and profound sadness that we inform that my father and former minister GS Bali is no more with us,” he said. “My father would always say that GS Bali may die but he will always be alive in the hearts of people. His principles will keep guiding us,” Raghubir added.

Bali was born in Kangra on July 27, 1954. He started his political career in the Congress Seva Dal. He was the state head of the Seva Dal from 1995-98. He was elected to the state assembly from Nagrota Bagwan constituency for the first time in 1998 and re-elected in 2003. He was the transport minister in the Virbhadra Singh-led Congress government.

Bali was again elected in 2007 and 2012 and served as the state transport minister besides holding the food and civil supplies and technical education portfolios.

He lost the 2017 assembly election to his one-time protégé Arun Kumar Kuka of the BJP.

