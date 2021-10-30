Home / India News / Bypolls LIVE Updates: Voting begins in 3 Lok Sabha seats, 30 assembly seats
Live

Bypolls LIVE Updates: Voting begins in 3 Lok Sabha seats, 30 assembly seats

The 30 assembly seats where polling is taking place are situated in West Bengal, Haryana, Bihar, Assam, Himachal Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, Rajasthan, Telangana, Meghalaya, Mizoram and Nagaland.
Campaigning for all three Lok Sabha and 30 assembly seats concluded on October 27 and the counting will take place on November 2.
Campaigning for all three Lok Sabha and 30 assembly seats concluded on October 27 and the counting will take place on November 2.(PTI file photo. Representative image)
Updated on Oct 30, 2021 07:59 AM IST
By hindustantimes.com, New Delhi
Bypolls to three Lok Sabha and 30 assembly seats across 14 states are currently underway. The Lok Sabha seats which are witnessing polling are Dadra and Nagar Haveli, Mandi in Himachal Pradesh and Khandwa in Madhya Pradesh.

The 30 assembly seats where polling is taking place are situated in West Bengal, Haryana, Bihar, Assam, Himachal Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, Rajasthan, Telangana, Meghalaya, Mizoram and Nagaland.

In Madhya Pradesh, there is a direct contest between the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the Congress in Prithvipur, Raigaon (SC) and Jobat (ST) assembly seats.

In Rajasthan too, there is a direct contest between the Congress and the BJP in Dhariawad and Vallabhnagar assembly seats. 

In Maharashtra, the single assembly seat of Deglur will see a total of 12 candidates on the ballot, including those from the Congress and the BJP.

While in West Bengal, the main contenders in the Dinhata, Santipur, Khardaha and Gosaba (SC) assembly seats are the ruling Trinamool Congress (TMC) and the BJP.

In Haryana, the Ellenabad assembly seat will see a triangular contest between the Indian National Lok Dal (INLD), the Congress and the ruling BJP-JJP alliance.

Campaigning for all three Lok Sabha and 30 assembly seats concluded on October 27 and the counting will take place on November 2.

 

Follow all the updates here:

  Oct 30, 2021 07:58 AM IST

    Meghalaya bypolls: Voters queue at polling station in Mawryngkneng amid tight security

  Oct 30, 2021 07:55 AM IST

    Bihar: Voting underway in Kusheshwar Asthan assembly seat

    Voters in Bihar's Kusheshwar Asthan assembly seat were seen exercising their franchise on Saturday morning. 

  Oct 30, 2021 07:51 AM IST

    Voting begins in 3 Lok Sabha seats, 30 assembly seats

    Voting is currently underway in three Lok Sabha seats and 30 assembly seats across 14 states. 

  Oct 30, 2021 07:22 AM IST

    West Bengal: Voters queue up outside polling booths in Dinhata and Khardah assembly seats

    On Saturday morning, voters were seen lining up outside polling booths in Dinhata assembly seat in Cooch Behar and Khardah seat in North 24 Parganas, where bypolls will take place in few hours from now. 

  Oct 30, 2021 06:58 AM IST

    Elections in 3 Lok Sabha seats, 30 assembly seats today

    Bypolls to three Lok Sabha and 30 assembly seats across 14 states will be held on Sunday.

india news

Bypolls LIVE Updates: Voting begins in 3 Lok Sabha seats, 30 assembly seats 

The 30 assembly seats where polling is taking place are situated in West Bengal, Haryana, Bihar, Assam, Himachal Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, Rajasthan, Telangana, Meghalaya, Mizoram and Nagaland.
Campaigning for all three Lok Sabha and 30 assembly seats concluded on October 27 and the counting will take place on November 2.(PTI file photo. Representative image)
Campaigning for all three Lok Sabha and 30 assembly seats concluded on October 27 and the counting will take place on November 2.(PTI file photo. Representative image)
Updated on Oct 30, 2021 07:59 AM IST
By hindustantimes.com, New Delhi
