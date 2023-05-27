Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / J&K: Omar welcomes new Parliament building, says ‘damn impressive’

J&K: Omar welcomes new Parliament building, says ‘damn impressive’

ByHT Correspondent, Srinagar
May 27, 2023 12:25 AM IST

“Setting aside the brouhaha about the inauguration for a moment, this building is a welcome addition. The old Parliament House has served us well but as someone who has worked there for a few years, a lot of us often spoke among ourselves about the need for a new and improved parliament building. Better late than never is all I’ll say and this one look pretty damn impressive,” Omar Abdullah tweeted

National Conference vice president and former J&K chief minister Omar Abdullah termed the new Indian parliament building as a welcome addition and said “It’s pretty damn impressive.”

As many as 19 opposition political parties have boycotted the inauguration event of the new parliament building, including the National Conference which has three Lok Sabha MPs all from the Kashmir division. (HT File Photo)
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the new parliament building on Sunday. As many as 19 opposition political parties have boycotted the inauguration event of the new parliament building, including the National Conference which has three Lok Sabha MPs all from the Kashmir division.

Senior BJP leader from Kashmir welcomed the tweet of the former J&K chief minister praising the new building.

“Well said Omar Saheb! Let us rise above political differences for the interest and integrity of our beloved country,” a tweet by senior BJP leader Khalid Jahangir read.

New Delhi 0C
Saturday, May 27, 2023
