Innocent people shouldn’t be arrested or harassed: Farooq Abdullah

Terming the Poonch terror attack as a security lapse, former J&K chief minister Farooq Abdullah said on Saturday that innocent people shouldn’t be arrested or harassed.

Security forces have launched a major operation in the area to track down the attackers. Even some people have been detained to get clues about the attackers.

“Now they have begun an operation in Poonch. Action shouldn’t be taken against innocent people,” said Abullah while talking to reporters after offering Eid prayers at dargah Hazratbal. “They (forces) should take care of innocent people. It’s their own fault and now they are harassing and detaining innocent people,” he said.

Five soldiers were killed when militants attacked an army vehicle moving between Bhimber Gali and Poonch close to the Line of Control in Rajouri district of Jammu.

He said that the security should have been checked as the place of attack is close to the border. “At some place there has been a lapse and they (forces) should have checked this place as it’s located close to the border,” he had said.