2 declared PO in assault case of ex-mayor’s son in Ludhiana

ByHT Correspondent, Ludhiana
Jun 26, 2023 12:36 AM IST

The Division number 5 police lodged an FIR under section 174 A of the IPC against the two accused, identified as Gurpreet Singh of Gill Road and Gurjot Singh of Kot Alamgir

Two years after three accused assaulted son of former mayor Harcharan Singh Gohalwaria following a road rage in Sarabha Nagar main market, the court declared two of them as proclaimed offenders.

The Division number 5 police lodged an FIR under section 174 A of the IPC against the two accused, identified as Gurpreet Singh of Gill Road and Gurjot Singh of Kot Alamgir. The third accused, Simranpal Singh of Shimlapuri, had joined the investigation.

The FIR was lodged following the statement of advocate Amanjot Singh, 29, of Urban Estate. Amanjot said that he had gone to Sarabha Nagar main market on March 3. 2021 where the accused, who were travelling in a Porsche car, indulged in a scuffle with him over parking.

Amanjot stated that the accused had damaged window panes of his car and started thrashing him. Meanwhile, the accused have also snatched his gold chain.

ASI Iqbal Singh, who is investigating the case, said that an FIR under sections 323 (voluntarily causing hurt), 341 (wrongful restraint), 379-B (snatching using force) and 34 (acts done by several persons in furtherance of common intention) of the IPC was lodged against the accused at Division number 5 police station. He said that the court has declared two of the accused proclaimed offenders.

