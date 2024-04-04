 Former minister and Akali Dal loyalist Jagdish Singh Garcha set to return to SAD fold - Hindustan Times
close_game
close_game

Former minister and Akali Dal loyalist Jagdish Singh Garcha set to return to SAD fold

ByTarsem Singh Deogan, Ludhiana
Apr 04, 2024 08:46 AM IST

Former minister Jagdish Singh Garcha is rejoining Shiromani Akali Dal after 4 years, without conditions. He won't contest elections but aims to strengthen the party.

Former minister Jagdish Singh Garcha is set to return to Shiromani Akali Dal fold after a gap of four years. He will be inducted into the party in the presence of SAD chief Sukhbir Singh Badal who will visit his residence on Thursday.

Former SAD minister Jagdish Garcha (HT File)
Former SAD minister Jagdish Garcha (HT File)

The octogenarian leader’s son Harjinder Singh Garcha said that he and his father are joining the party without any conditions. “We are not in the race to contest the Lok Sabha election. We don’t have any personnel issues with Sukhbir Badal. We were against the functioning of the party and for giving due respect to the loyalists. Things started taking shape during the Barsi (death anniversary) of former CM Parkash Singh Badal. Sukhbir gave due respect to his father and other stalwarts,” Harjinder said. His brother Mann Singh Garcha had already returned to Sukhbir Badal-led SAD.

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

Jagdish Singh Garcha and Mann Singh Garcha left Akali Dal in March 2020 and joined SAD (Sanyukt)

“We also appreciate that Sukhbir Badal had refused an alliance with Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). Issues have been addressed and we are standing strong with the party,” he added.

Harjinder said that his father has decided to stay out of electoral politics but will work to strengthen the party.

Interestingly, Garcha and other SAD (Sanyukt) leaders, including Bhai Mohkam Singh and Manjit Singh Bhoma, had opposed Sukhdev Singh Dhindsa’s decision to merge the party with SAD in March this year.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    author-default-90x90
    Tarsem Singh Deogan

    Tarsem Singh Deogan is a senior reporter at Ludhiana. He has 16 years of experience in journalism. He has covered all beats and now focuses on crime reporting.

News / Cities / Chandigarh / Former minister and Akali Dal loyalist Jagdish Singh Garcha set to return to SAD fold
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, April 04, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On