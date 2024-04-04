Former minister and Akali Dal loyalist Jagdish Singh Garcha set to return to SAD fold

Former minister Jagdish Singh Garcha is set to return to Shiromani Akali Dal fold after a gap of four years. He will be inducted into the party in the presence of SAD chief Sukhbir Singh Badal who will visit his residence on Thursday. Former SAD minister Jagdish Garcha (HT File)

The octogenarian leader’s son Harjinder Singh Garcha said that he and his father are joining the party without any conditions. “We are not in the race to contest the Lok Sabha election. We don’t have any personnel issues with Sukhbir Badal. We were against the functioning of the party and for giving due respect to the loyalists. Things started taking shape during the Barsi (death anniversary) of former CM Parkash Singh Badal. Sukhbir gave due respect to his father and other stalwarts,” Harjinder said. His brother Mann Singh Garcha had already returned to Sukhbir Badal-led SAD.

Jagdish Singh Garcha and Mann Singh Garcha left Akali Dal in March 2020 and joined SAD (Sanyukt)

“We also appreciate that Sukhbir Badal had refused an alliance with Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). Issues have been addressed and we are standing strong with the party,” he added.

Harjinder said that his father has decided to stay out of electoral politics but will work to strengthen the party.

Interestingly, Garcha and other SAD (Sanyukt) leaders, including Bhai Mohkam Singh and Manjit Singh Bhoma, had opposed Sukhdev Singh Dhindsa’s decision to merge the party with SAD in March this year.