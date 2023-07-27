Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Bansal urges Chandigarh admn to withdraw notices issued to rehab colonies’ occupants

Bansal urges Chandigarh admn to withdraw notices issued to rehab colonies’ occupants

ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh
Jul 27, 2023 04:34 AM IST

Former member of Parliament Pawan Kumar Bansal recalled that in 2012, the UT administration initiated steps to regularise and grant ownership rights to various allottees/transferees in different rehabilitation colonies

Former member of Parliament Pawan Kumar Bansal has urged UT administrator Banwarilal Purohit to withdraw all notices issued to occupants of tenements in rehabilitation colonies.

Tracing the history of tenement allotment to migrant labour, Former member of Parliament Pawan Kumar Bansal highlighted its purpose in rehabilitating those residing in ramshackle slums across Chandigarh. (Getty image)
Tracing the history of tenement allotment to migrant labour, Former member of Parliament Pawan Kumar Bansal highlighted its purpose in rehabilitating those residing in ramshackle slums across Chandigarh.

He also called for granting ownership rights, except when occupants lack proof of linkage with the original allottee, such as general power of attorney (GPA), will or other property transfer documents.

Tracing the history of tenement allotment to migrant labour, Bansal highlighted its purpose in rehabilitating those residing in ramshackle slums across the city. In October 1979, the “Chandigarh Allotment of Low-Cost Tenements on Lease and Hire Purchase Basis Scheme, 1979” was introduced to provide a sense of belonging to occupants of low-cost tenements.

Bansal recalled that in 2012, the UT administration initiated steps to regularise and grant ownership rights to various allottees/transferees in different rehabilitation colonies. The need for regularisation arose as the transferees, who purchased tenements from original allottees belonged to economically weaker sections (EWS) of society.

