Former Northern Command Lt Gen alleges Punjab Police‘deliberately’ hit his car

Former Northern Army Commander Lieutenant General DS Hooda (retd) alleged that a Punjab Police escort vehicle deliberately rammed into his car on the Zirakpur flyover on Wednesday evening. Former Northern Army Commander Lieutenant General DS Hooda (retd) alleged that a Punjab Police escort vehicle deliberately rammed into his car on the Zirakpur flyover on Wednesday evening. (Sourced)

In a post on ‘X’ (formerly Twitter), Hooda said that around 4 pm, while driving with his wife towards Ambala, two Punjab Police jeeps, escorting a VIP, approached with sirens on.

He stated that after he allowed the first vehicle to pass, the rear escort jeep, apparently angered by a brief delay due to traffic, overtook from the left and “deliberately cut sharply right,” hitting the front of his car before speeding away. Hooda described the act as deliberate and said it endangered their safety, calling the behaviour “arrogant” and “against the spirit of the uniform.” He urged chief minister Bhagwant Mann and the Punjab director general of police (DGP) to take cognisance of the incident.

Hours after the post surfaced, Punjab DGP Gaurav Yadav replied to the post and tweets, “We deeply regret and express concern caused to you and your wife due to this unfortunate incident. Such behaviour, if established, is completely unacceptable and contrary to the values of professionalism and public service the Punjab Police stands for.”

The DGP added that he had personally discussed the matter with special DGP traffic AS Rai and directed that the vehicles and personnel involved be identified, assuring that the matter is being taken seriously and appropriate action will follow.