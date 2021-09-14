Former President Giani Zail Singh’s grandson Inderjeet Singh joins BJP

Late former President of India Giani Zail Singh’s grandson, Inderjeet Singh, joined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) here on Monday in the presence of Union minister Hardeep Singh Puri.

Welcoming him, BJP general secretary and Punjab unit in-charge Dushyant Gautam said this showed that the party holds a special place in the hearts of the people in Punjab. Inderjeet’s induction is in line with saffron party’s carefully-crafted strategy to rope in the Sikh faces ahead of the Punjab assembly polls due early next year.

After joining the BJP at its headquarters here, Inderjeet Singh said he has fulfilled his grandfather’s wishes.

“The Congress did not behave properly with my grandfather. I campaigned for the BJP during the Madan Lal Khurrana days in Delhi. My grandfather wanted me to join the BJP. He had introduced me to late Atal Bihari Vajpayee and Lal Krishna Advani,” he said.

Inderjeet is the lone grandson of Zail Singh. His father and Zail Singh’s son Joginder Singh had unsuccessfully contested on Congress ticket in 1997 from Kotkapura assembly segment.

Inderjeet, who is in his fifties, hails from the Ramgarhia Sikh community which comes under the OBC (Other Backward Classes) category. The community has a substantial presence in Doaba and Majha belts of Punjab.

Earlier, Hardeep Puri welcomed Inderjeet to the party and said this addition will give strength to the BJP. “Many central government schemes have not been implemented in Punjab and the state government is going through internal rife,” he stated.