Former Punjab CM Amarinder Singh joins BJP, merges his newly launched party

Former Punjab chief minister Captain Amarinder Singh on Monday joined the BJP in New Delhi in the presence of Union ministers Narendra Singh Tomar, Kiren Rijiju, BJP leader Sunil Jakhar and the party's Punjab chief Ashwani Sharma and merged its newly launched Punjab Lok Congress (PLC) with the saffron party. Singh had floated the PLC after quitting Congress last year.

Former deputy chief speaker Ajaib Singh Bhatti, former MLA former Mehal Kalan MLA Harchand Kaur, former Garshankar MLA Love Kumar Goldy, former Ludhiana MP Amrik Singh Ahliwal and former MLA Harjinder Singh Thekedar and former Mansa MLA Prem Mittal also joined the BJP along with the Captain. Bhatti was an MLA twice - first time from Bhucho and the second time from Malout constituencies.

Goldy, Thekedar and Mittal were already in the PLC, whereas the Congress had expelled Bhatti and Harchand Kaur for anti-party activities.

The Captain's son Raninder Singh and his daughter Jai Inder Kaur also joined the BJP, while his wife Praneet Kaur, who is a Congress MP from Patiala, was not present at the media briefing.

Earlier in the day, the former chief minister met with BJP chief Jagat Parkash Nadda at the latter’s residence.

