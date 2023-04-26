Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Badal’s demise: Country lost a veteran statesman, says CM Sukhu

Badal’s demise: Country lost a veteran statesman, says CM Sukhu

ByHT Correspondent, Shimla
Apr 26, 2023 11:22 PM IST

Punjab's Chief Minister and Deputy expressed condolences on the demise of former CM Parkash Singh Badal. He was a remarkable statesman and benefactor of farmers.

Chief minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu and deputy CM Mukesh Agnihotri expressed condolences on the demise of veteran leader and former Punjab CM Parkash Singh Badal who passed away late Tuesday evening at a Mohali hospital following prolonged illness.

Himachal Pradesh chief minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu. (HT File Photo)
Himachal Pradesh chief minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu. (HT File Photo)

The CM, in his condolence message, stated that the country has lost a great patriarch and a colossal leader who had made a mark in the history of Indian politics over seven decades. He said Badal was a remarkable statesman, who was known for his ideals of uniting the nation and building bridges despite the period of turmoil in Punjab. Starting his political career as a sarpanch at the age of 20, Badal played a major role in Punjab’s green revolution and was a true benefactor of farmers.

Deputy CM Agnihotri, while expressing grief, said Badal was a prolific figure in Punjab politics. He was an articulate leader who made lasting contributions for the unity of the country. He lived above all odds to promote fraternity since the time of Partition and maintained the true spirit of Punjabiyat.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, April 26, 2023
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out