Badal’s demise: Country lost a veteran statesman, says CM Sukhu

Chief minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu and deputy CM Mukesh Agnihotri expressed condolences on the demise of veteran leader and former Punjab CM Parkash Singh Badal who passed away late Tuesday evening at a Mohali hospital following prolonged illness. Himachal Pradesh chief minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu. (HT File Photo)

The CM, in his condolence message, stated that the country has lost a great patriarch and a colossal leader who had made a mark in the history of Indian politics over seven decades. He said Badal was a remarkable statesman, who was known for his ideals of uniting the nation and building bridges despite the period of turmoil in Punjab. Starting his political career as a sarpanch at the age of 20, Badal played a major role in Punjab’s green revolution and was a true benefactor of farmers.

Deputy CM Agnihotri, while expressing grief, said Badal was a prolific figure in Punjab politics. He was an articulate leader who made lasting contributions for the unity of the country. He lived above all odds to promote fraternity since the time of Partition and maintained the true spirit of Punjabiyat.