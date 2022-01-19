Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
chandigarh news

Former Punjab CM Parkash Singh Badal tests positive for Covid-19

94-year-old Akali patriarch was suffering from cough, cold and fever when he was admitted to DMCH, Ludhiana
Shiromani Akali Dal patriarch and former Punjab chief minister Parkash Singh Badal was admitted to the Hero Heart Institute of Dayanand Medical College and Hospital (DMCH), Ludhiana, on Wednesday afternoon. (HT file photo)
Updated on Jan 19, 2022 03:16 PM IST
ByMohit Khanna

Shiromani Akali Dal patriarch and former Punjab chief minister Parkash Singh Badal, 94, was admitted to the Hero Heart Institute of Dayanand Medical College and Hospital (DMCH), Ludhiana, after he tested positive for Covid-19 on Wednesday afternoon.

Institute medical superintendent Dr Bishav Mohan said that Badal had tested positive in the rapid antigen test, while his RTPCR report is awaited.

Senior Akali leader Maheshinder Singh Grewal said that Badal was suffering from cough, cold and fever for the past few days following which he was rushed to the hospital in Ludhiana.

As news of the Badal’s hospitalisation spread, Akali workers started gathering at the heart institute.

