Former Punjab DGP Iqbal Preet Singh Sahota likely to take the political plunge

Former director general of police (DGP) Iqbal Preet Singh Sahota may take the political plunge in the forthcoming Lok Sabha elections, with some insiders suggesting that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is “seriously considering him” for the Hoshiarpur reserved seat. Former Punjab DGP Iqbal Preet Singh Sahota’s name is doing the rounds for the Hoshiarpur reserved seat. (HT File)

A 1988-batch IPS officer, Sahota had retired in September 2022 and hails from a village near Dasuya of Hoshiarpur district.

He belongs to the Majhabi Sikh Valmiki community, which has a sizeable presence across Doaba. He is known to have kept a low profile throughout his police career.

Sahota was given the charge of officiating DGP, Punjab, (head of police force) when the Congress was in the process of replacing Capt Amarinder Singh with Charanjit Channi as the chief minister in September 2021. However, Sahota opted to relinquish the charge in December of the same year, after he expressed his inability to “follow some orders which the government wanted him to execute under pressure from the certain political quarters.” Sahota was replaced by S Chattopadhyaya.

Hoshiarpur reserved segment is currently represented by Union Minister of State Som Parkash. The BJP high command has not announced Som Prakash’s candidature in the first list, in a clear indication that the party may not consider him for the post. His wife, Anita Som Parkash, however, is being considered for the seat with a big section of Punjab BJP throwing their weight behind her.

Sahota’s father had also contested the assembly elections from Dasuya segment on a BSP ticket two decades ago and the retired DGP is known to be active in the region.

When contacted, Sahota said he did not have any offer from the BJP as yet but did not rule out the possibility of joining politics. He said, “I have always been active in my native place as my family has remained connected to its roots.”

Sahota has served in various capacities from the rank of ACP to DGP during his 34-year long stint in police service. A Masters holder in Political Science, Sahota served as senior supertendent of police at Hoshiarpur, Tarn Taran, Ludhiana, Fatehgarh Sahib, Amritsar Rural and Barnala. He also held the significant responsibilities of DIG at Patiala, Ferozepur and Border Range.