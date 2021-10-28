Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Former Punjab militant Barapind, 8 others get life term in 2015 murder case
chandigarh news

Former Punjab militant Barapind, 8 others get life term in 2015 murder case

In November 2015, Shingara Chand, 55, was shot dead by Barapind over a property dispute at Salaspur village in Jalandhar district, while three others were declared proclaimed offenders
Convicted SGPC member and former militant Kulbir Singh Barapind (centre) in police custody in Jalandhar on Wednesday. (HT Photo)
Convicted SGPC member and former militant Kulbir Singh Barapind (centre) in police custody in Jalandhar on Wednesday. (HT Photo)
Updated on Oct 28, 2021 11:57 AM IST
Copy Link
By Gagandeep Jassowal

The Jalandhar additional district and sessions court on Wednesday convicted Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) member and former militant Kulbir Singh Barapind and eight others in a 2015 murder case over property dispute and sentenced them to life imprisonment.

There were 13 accused in the case, including Barapind, of which two Mohinder Pal and Thakur Das died, while two others, NRI Resham Chand and Balbir Singh, were declared proclaimed offenders.

Also read: 3 women farm protesters from Punjab killed as truck hits them in Bahadurgarh

In November 2015, Shingara Chand, 55, was shot dead by Barapind at Salaspur village in the district, while three others, Lachhman Dass, Harvilas Kaler and Jeewan Kaler, sustained injuries.

According to the FIR, Lachhman Das of Salaspur told the police that he and his brother Harvilas and Shingara Chand were at his home when he was informed that Mohinder Pal, Barapind and others trespassed on his agriculture land. When they went to the fields, Barapind fired a gunshot and Shingara died on the spot. Shingara had a dispute with NRI Resham Chand over his 12 acres of land.

In June 2006, Barapind was extradited from the US for his alleged involvement in 32 criminal cases. He was later acquitted in three of these cases. He was also booked in the murder case of former minister Darshan Singh, father of former MP and Congress leader Mohinder Singh Kaypee.

Various cases were registered against Barapind under charges of murder, attempt to murder, Arms Act and TADA between 1991 and 1993 in Phillaur, Goraya and Nurmahal areas of Jalandhar district.

In 2014, a Jalandhar court acquitted Barapind in a sedition case registered against him by Goraya police. The case was filed against him in September 2012 for allegedly waging war against the state and indulging into unlawful activities.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Close Story
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, October 28, 2021
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out