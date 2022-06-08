Former Punjab MLA among 20 booked in Kurukshetra

The Kurukshetra police have booked former Punjab MLA and senior Shiromani Akali Dal leader Jeet Mohinder Singh Sidhu, his mother Amarjit Kaur and 20 others for allegedly forcibly entering a house for taking its possession in Shahbad, Kurukshetra.

The FIR was registered following the intervention of Haryana home minister Anil Vij following a complaint filed by retired army officer Ajit Singh Mahal.

In the complaint, Mahal, who belongs to Nawanshahr in Punjab but moved to Jharoli Khurd village under Shahbad sub-division after his wife got the 40 acre land from her mother, alleged that on May 4, he had gone to Punjab for hearing in a case and Jeet Mohinder, his mother Amarjit (who is Mahal’s sister-in-law) and 20 others reached the village in three vehicles and allegedly took possession of the land by forcibly breaking the gates as they were carrying weapons.

He alleged that on June 3, they did not allow the tenant farmer to plough the fields and took possession of the farmhouse. He demanded that possession of the land should be given to him.

Police have registered a case under Sections 148 (rioting, being armed with a deadly weapon), 149 (unlawful assembly), 447 (criminal trespass), 448 (house trespass), 454 (house breaking), 506 (criminal intimidation) and 380 (theft in dwelling house) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and Sections 25, 54 and 59 of the Arms Act against Jeet Mohinder Singh Sidhu, Kuldeep Singh, Sewak Singh, Sukhchain Singh, Sukhmander Singh, Amarjeet Kaur, Sarvjeet Singh, Gurjinder, Vikramjit, Naresh, Sunil, Raghubir, Jitender, Karam Singh, Naseeb Singh, Balwinder Singh, Shamsher Singh ,Motil Lal, Somnath and Kala Ram.

Mahal said Jeet Mohinder is the son of his sister-in-law, who owns the remaining 120 acre of his mother-in-law’s land and is now claiming possession on his share of 40 acre and the ancestral house.

He had taken up the issue with police but no action was taken. “On Monday, I met Haryana home minister Anil Vij and provided all documents. Vij ordered registration of an FIR,” he added.

Jeet Mohinder expressed his unawareness of the issue saying he is unaware of the matter.

Devender Kumar, in-charge of Shahbad police station, said the FIR has been registered as per the complaint and investigation is on to verify the allegations. They will be called to join the investigation.