Former Punjab Police constable arrested with 134-gm heroin
The operation cell of Chandigarh Police has arrested a former constable of Punjab Police with 134-gram heroin.
The accused, identified as Amardeep Singh alias Kaka, 35, of Ferozepur, was caught during a checking near Sector 39.
Police said Amardeep was a national-level boxer and was recruited as a constable in Punjab Police in 2007. But, he was later dismissed. Amardeep is facing trial in five cases including one of attempt to murder registered 2009, two under Excise Act in 2018 and 2021, one under Arms Act in 2021 and a drugs case lodged in 2021.
He was booked in a fresh case under NDPS Act and sent to two days in police remand by a local court.
Meanwhile, one Karanjit Singh, 40, of Tarn Taran, was arrested with 141-gram heroin. He was booked under NDPS Act at Maloya police station and sent to two days in police custody.
Bathinda police get 12-day remand of gangster Lawrence Bishnoi
A district court in Bathinda sent gangster Lawrence Bishnoi on 12-day police remand on Monday. Bishnoi was produced before chief judicial magistrate Harjot Singh Gill amid tight security in an attempt-to-murder and extortion case registered last year. A city-based entrepreneur Rajinder Kumar Mangla escaped unhurt in the incident. Police sources said that after producing Bishnoi in the court, he was escorted back to Kharar for questioning. Mangla had accused a Bathinda resident, Chinki, of being an informer of gangster Goldy Brar, who is based abroad and is known to be a close aide of jailed criminal Bishnoi.
Panjab University seeks letter of intent from Haryana government for implementation of PMS Scheme on Punjab pattern
Panjab University has invited a letter of intent from the Haryana government to look into the feasibility of implementing the Post Matric Scholarship (PMS) scheme on Punjab pattern for students of Haryana. The communication also outlined that the matter will be subject to the final approval from the varsity syndicate and senate.
Class 11 admissions: 2.1k seats up for grabs at Chandigarh’s govt schools in 2nd counselling
As many as 2,185 seats are up for grabs in the second counselling for Class 11 students at government schools in Chandigarh, as per the UT education department. Streamwise, the most vacant seats are in humanities with 1,056. Of this, the maximum of 98 vacancies are at Government Model Senior Secondary School (GMSSS), RC-1, Maloya; followed by 89 at GSSS Sector 38 West, and 75 at GSSS Khuda Lahora. There are 286 vacancies in commerce.
Spice of life | Royal encounters from Ludhiana to London
Our Punjab Agricultural University campus in Ludhiana was spruced up for a special visitor, HRH, the Prince of Wales. One of the spots selected for Prince Charles' visit was Dr Uppal Museum of Water, Land and Power Resources of North Western India and Adjacent Countries. The senior faculty from that era recall how the inquisitive royal wanted to see the Gangotri in that model. Fast forward to the year 1986.
Uttar Pradesh: Covid vaccination closing in on 38 crore milestone
Uttar Pradesh is inching close to crossing yet another milestone of 38-crore in total Covid vaccine doses administered in the state till now. According to the data from the Cowin portal, a total of 37,97,44,796 doses were administered till 5pm on Monday in Uttar Pradesh. So far over 3.46 crore 'precaution doses' in the form of additional protection have been administered to people in the state.
