Former SAD leader Talwandi’s PA brutally hacked to death in Ludhiana

ByHT Correspondent
Jun 28, 2025 12:19 PM IST

Murder caught on camera shows accused repeatedly hitting Kuldeep Singh Mundia on the busy Dhandra Road near the Missing Link 2 Highway in the city on Friday night.

In a shocking incident caught on camera, a Ludhiana-based businessman, Kuldeep Singh Mundia, 65, was hacked to death on the busy Dhandra Road near the Missing Link 2 Highway in the city on Friday night.

The incident, which was captured on video by a passerby and later circulated on social media, shows a man using a sword to hit Mundia multiple times.

The reason behind the incident is not yet known. “Police are conducting raids in search of the accused. They will be arrested soon,” Sadar police station house officer Avneet Kaur said.

Mundia was a personal assistant of the late Jagdev Singh Talwandi, a former member of Parliament from the Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD).

He was driving the car from his farmhouse to his residence when a group of men in a Maruti Swift car began following him. They intercepted his vehicle on the highway and forcibly pulled him out and started assaulting him. Despite Mundia’s repeated cries for help, no one intervened.

Eyewitnesses said the elderly man was screaming in pain, but one of the men kept hitting him mercilessly with a sword.

Police reached the spot soon after the incident and started investigation.

