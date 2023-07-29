Hisar: 11 years on, 2 convicted for blackening Dalit man’s face
After coming to know of her relationship with an upper caste girl of the same village, panchayat members imposed a fine of ₹11,000 on the Dalit man for eloping with the girl and told the man to leave the village for 11 years. They had also blackened his face and paraded him around the village
For blackening the face of a Dalit man who had eloped with an upper caste girl of his village 11 years ago, a special court in Hisar convicted a former sarpanch of Samain Puthi village and the girl’s father, on Friday.
The court convicted the then sarpanch Raju and girl’s father under various Sections of SC/ST Act. Their sentence will be pronounced on July 31.
Thirteen others were acquitted due to lack of evidence.
The victim’s lawyer Rajat Kalsan said the Dalit man had befriended a girl of the same village in Hisar.
“After coming to know of their relationship, a panchayat was called on June 1, 2012, at Samain Puthi village. The panchayat members imposed a fine of ₹11,000 on the Dalit man for eloping with the girl and told the man to leave the village for 11 years. They also blackened his face and paraded him around the village,” said Kalsan.
He further said the Dalit man had approached the Narnaund police following which 15 persons were booked.
“When the police had gone to arrest the accused, the villagers had pelted them with stones. Police have submitted the challans before the court,” Kalsan added.