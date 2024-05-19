Former spox of banned Jamaat-e-Islami surrenders in Srinagar

A former spokesperson of the banned politico-religious organisation, Jamaat-e-Islami, has surrendered before police in Srinagar, police said on Sunday. Under the case, Ali was allegedly involved in offences under Section 13 of the UAPA and Sections 147, 148, 149, 336, 332, 427, 307, 435, 436, 120 and 225 of the Ranbir Penal Code (RPC) at Rainawari police station. (HT File)

The accused was identified as Ali Mohd Lone, alias advocate Zahid Ali, a resident of Nihama Pulwama. He allegedly involved in case FIR number 19 of 2019, said police.

“(The) accused person (was) involved in conspiracy & many other crimes including ( raising) anti-national slogans, attempts of jail break etc surrendered before Police in Srinagar,” a police spokesperson said.

Under the case, Ali was allegedly involved in offences under Section 13 of the UAPA and Sections 147, 148, 149, 336, 332, 427, 307, 435, 436, 120 and 225 of the Ranbir Penal Code (RPC) at Rainawari police station.

“He surrendered before the police station concerned and has been arrested in the instant case on May 16,” the spokesperson said.

Giving further details, the spokesperson said he was allegedly involved in conspiracy and commission of crimes involving arson, rioting, an attempt to jailbreak, raising anti-national slogans and stone pelting in Srinagar Central Jail in 2019.

“It is pertinent to mention here that Ali Mohd Lone was the spokesperson of the banned organization Jamat-e-Islami,” the police said.

The Centre had in 2019 imposed a five-year ban on the Jamaat-e-Islami, Jammu and Kashmir, citing the outfit’s ties with militant groups. The organisation had first been banned in 1975 and again in 1990. Later, police had also blamed it for running the outfit Hizbul Mujahideen. Lately, more than 77 properties linked to Jamaat-e-Islami across the UT have been attached.

The surrender comes when JeI’s Ghulam Qadir Wani, a top member of the outfit, on May 15 said they have taken a decision to make efforts to get the ban revoked. Wani, who will cast his vote in Pulwama on Monday when the Srinagar parliamentary seat went to polls, said, “We are holding talks with the Centre for revocation of our ban. If our ban is revoked, we can participate in the upcoming assembly elections.”