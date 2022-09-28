Former Sunam MC president booked for embezzlement

The vigilance bureau (VB) on Wednesday arrested the former president of Sunam municipal council (MC) on charges of funds’ embezzlement.

A spokesperson of the vigilance bureau said that during probe into misappropriation of MC funds, it was found that the former president Baghirath Rai had prepared fake bills pertaining to repair of his official vehicle.

In addition to this, he had not properly implemented the prescribed advertisement policy, as instructed by the state government, twice during his tenure, thereby causing a loss of about ₹4 lakh to the state exchequer.

The spokesperson added a case under Prevention of Corruption Act has been registered at vigilance bureau police station in Patiala.