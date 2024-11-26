Menu Explore
Former Supreme Court ‘green judge’ Kuldip Singh passes away 

BySurender Sharma
Nov 26, 2024 12:17 PM IST

During tenure in apex court, justice Kuldip Singh was known for laying down norms on environmental laws in the country, including those to protect the Taj Mahal from industrial pollution.

Former Supreme Court judge justice Kuldeep Singh, 92, died in Chandigarh after brief illness on Monday evening.

Former Supreme Court judge justice Kuldeep Singh, 92, died in Chandigarh after brief illness on Monday evening. (HT file photo)
Popularly known as the “green judge” for his pioneering work in environmental laws, justice Kuldip Singh will be cremated at the Sector 25 crematorium in Chandigarh at 3pm on Tuesday, his family said.

Born on January 1, 1932, in Jhelum in present day Pakistan, he graduated in law and was enrolled as an advocate in the Punjab and Haryana high court in 1959. He went on to serve as the advocate general of Punjab from May to August 1987.

He was appointed Supreme Court judge on December 14, 1988, and retired on December 21, 1996.

During his tenure in the top court, justice Kuldip Singh was known for laying down norms on environmental laws in the country, including those to protect the Taj Mahal from industrial pollution.

Post-retirement, he headed the delimitation panel in 2002 on the readjustment of territorial constituencies for the Lok Sabha and state assemblies and a tribunal in 2012 to investigate land grab cases in Punjab.

