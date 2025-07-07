Former village sarpanch’s son stabbed to death in Jind

The 30-year-old son of a former sarpanch of Kabarchha village in Jind was stabbed to death by three men on Saturday night, police said on Sunday. Uchana police station house officer Balwan Singh said that the deceased received at least 20 stab wounds. (HT File)

According to police officials, the incident took place when the deceased Pritam, son of former sarpanch Ved Pal, was heading towards his fields from the house on Saturday night.

“On the way to the fields, three men led by Manish Kumar and two others intercepted him and attacked with knives. His body was handed over after conducting an autopsy. His family said that Pritam had no enmity with anyone. A case of murder has been lodged against Manish and two others. The police have started a manhunt to arrest the accused, who are on run,” said Jind police spokesperson Anil Kumar.

“We are probing the case from various angles like land disputes, share of canal water used for irrigation, love affairs etc. So far, we have not received any such lead,” he added.