Fought dynasties in Bollywood, will do it in HP: Kangana

On reaching the tourist town of Manali, actress-turned-politician Kangana Ranaut, who is and Bharatiya Janata Party ( BJP) Lok Sabha candidate from Mandi, said that she would fight the dynastic politics in Himachal Pradesh. Kangana Ranaut (HT File)

She said that development will be the main poll plank for her. “New people and outsiders should be given a chance. In the film industry also, I had to struggle with dynasties. They (the INDIA bloc) are not able to decide on their candidate. They seem to be nervous and scared and have no political issues left. That is why they are making irrelevant statements about women. We need an airport here for tourism,” she said on the sidelines of the public meeting in her home town.

She made an attack on Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and public works minister Vikramaditya Singh, and said “there is a pappu in Delhi and another in Himachal.”

“He (Vikramaditya Singh) claims that I consume beef. Why doesn’t he give proof,” questioned Kangana.

“There must been some evidence with him, some photograph, a restaurant bills or someplace where I sat . He is a liar,” she said.

“What can we expect from him when Rahul Gandhi says he wants to destroy Shakti,” the Mandi nominee added. “Vikramaditya says that I am impure and I should be purified in Himachal. Why does he feel that I am impure?Because I carved out a niche in Mumbai without using my parent’s name?,” she added

“It is a fortunate day for me to serve the people of my homeland. I came here during my childhood and was mesmerised by the beauty. The people are social and innocent. I achieved success in a cosmopolitan city but always thought of settling down in the quaint place such as Manali, away from the hustle and bustle,” she said while addressing a public meeting in Manali.

Vikramaditya hits back

Retaliating to Kangana’s remarks, the minister said that no Himachal politician has ever used a language she is using.

Vikramaditya took to his social media handle hours after Ranaut’s remarks.

“The biggest disaster struck Mandi and Manali. She (Kangana) says that she has a home in Manali. Did she ever visit Manali during the disaster. I was present,”said he, and added, “We brought Union minister Nitin Gadkari to Manali. The chief minister apprised him about the situation at ground zero.”

“I have all regards for you, but let me tell you people of Himachal are least concerned about what you eat or what you drink in Mumbai. Talk about issues in your vision, what you did for the people during the disaster what you want to do for them in the future,” the minster said.

State Congress chief Pratibha Singh called upon the party workers to unite and contest the elections, saying that the four Lok Sabha seats and bypolls on six assembly seats are crucial for the Congress’s win.

Pratibha said that the Congress was fighting a battle to protect democracy and the country is troubled by the dictatorship and anti-people policies of the BJP.

“By misusing the investigating agencies, the BJP is putting opponents in jail. The Congress is fighting a big battle for justice against this injustice being done to the country, she said.

Pratibha added that the BJP is stunned by the manifesto of the Congress and that is why the saffron party’s leaders were “trying their best to mislead people by making absurd statements about the Congress manifesto”.