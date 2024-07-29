Four arrested with firearms in Ferozepur

The police arrested four persons with firearms in Ferozepur on Monday. Superintendent of police (investigation) Randhir Kumar said two .32-caliber pistols and a foreign-made Pietro Beretta 9mm pistol along with ammunition and other weapons were seized from the accused, identified as Sukhpreet Singh from Basti Machhianwala, Iqbal alias Sattu from Zira, Mewa Singh from Makhu road in Zira and Lovepreet from Kishan Di Hatti in Machhianwala. The arrested persons are said to have a criminal past.

They are facing several cases at Talwandi Bhai and Makhu police stations, SP Kumar said.

“The police have got their remand. An investigation is ongoing to determine where did they procure the weapons from and what they wanted to do with it,” he added.