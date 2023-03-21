Four awarded two-year RI for attacking Chandigarh man in 2016

A local court has sentenced four men to two-year rigorous imprisonment and fined them ₹1,000 each for attacking and grievously injuring a resident of Colony Number 4 in 2016. A local court awarded four convicts two-year RI for attacking a Chandigarh resident in 2016. (Shutterstock)

As per the police complaint, Ravinder, Ravinder Yadav and Subhash, all residents of Colony Number 4, and Rajinder Yadav of Mauli Jagran were arrested for attacking colony resident Joginder with iron rods on December 18, 2016. The victim had sustained head injuries in the attack.

A fifth accused, Suminder Yadav , also of Colony Number 4, remained absconding and was later declared a proclaimed offender.

A case was registered under Section 325 (voluntarily causing grievous hurt) along with other sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) at the Industrial Area police station. The accused had claimed they were not guilty and opted for trial.

The prosecution examined 12 witnesses, who all supported its version. Meanwhile, the defence pleaded that they were falsely implicated. However, the court convicted the accused, observing that it was proved that the injuries were not self-inflicted and were caused by the accused.