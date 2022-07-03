Four days on, muddy water, low water pressure continue to torment Sector 15 residents in Panchkula

Four days after water supply was disrupted in Sector 15 due to fire incidents, around 20,000 residents continue to be on the receiving end, with pipes either bringing muddy water or the supply down to a trickle due to low pressure.

Authorities say damage to an underground cable of the Uttar Haryana Bijli Vitran Nigam is to blame for the water crisis in the area, and that water from tubewells was being supplied to houses in the meantime.

Citizens’ Welfare Association (CWA) president SK Nayar says, “On June 28 and 29, we were supplied muddy water, which was not potable, and on the next two days, the water pressure was so low that water did not reach the ground floor. We have been purchasing bottled water and trying to collect water in utensils for the last four days.”

Lily Bawa, senior vice-president, CWA, said, “Our taps have been absolutely dry since yesterday (July 1)evening. Authorities say water supply will resume once the cable is repaired.”

The association has requested the HSVP to set up generators at all boosting-points in the city so as to be able to meet any exigency.

While Nayar’s attempts to reach the Haryana Shahari Vikas Pradhikaran (HSVP) chief engineer were unfruitful, Haryana Shahari Vikas Pradhikaran (HSVP) executive engineer Amit Rathee told HT that the damaged cable was to be replaced on Saturday.

On what caused the prolonged delay, Rathi said, “The underground cable (from the meter to water-panel at waterworks) was charred, disrupting supply. At first, we thought the fault could be solved by UHBVN. However, by late evening, we learnt that the cable had to be replaced. Work has been on throughout the day and will be completed soon.”

He added that one of the tubewells supplying water to the area had also caught fire. Meanwhile, junior engineer Umesh Kumar said, “Water will be supplied to Sector 15 residents by 7.30pm.”

