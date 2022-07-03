Four days on, muddy water, low water pressure continue to torment Sector 15 residents in Panchkula
Four days after water supply was disrupted in Sector 15 due to fire incidents, around 20,000 residents continue to be on the receiving end, with pipes either bringing muddy water or the supply down to a trickle due to low pressure.
Authorities say damage to an underground cable of the Uttar Haryana Bijli Vitran Nigam is to blame for the water crisis in the area, and that water from tubewells was being supplied to houses in the meantime.
Citizens’ Welfare Association (CWA) president SK Nayar says, “On June 28 and 29, we were supplied muddy water, which was not potable, and on the next two days, the water pressure was so low that water did not reach the ground floor. We have been purchasing bottled water and trying to collect water in utensils for the last four days.”
Lily Bawa, senior vice-president, CWA, said, “Our taps have been absolutely dry since yesterday (July 1)evening. Authorities say water supply will resume once the cable is repaired.”
The association has requested the HSVP to set up generators at all boosting-points in the city so as to be able to meet any exigency.
While Nayar’s attempts to reach the Haryana Shahari Vikas Pradhikaran (HSVP) chief engineer were unfruitful, Haryana Shahari Vikas Pradhikaran (HSVP) executive engineer Amit Rathee told HT that the damaged cable was to be replaced on Saturday.
On what caused the prolonged delay, Rathi said, “The underground cable (from the meter to water-panel at waterworks) was charred, disrupting supply. At first, we thought the fault could be solved by UHBVN. However, by late evening, we learnt that the cable had to be replaced. Work has been on throughout the day and will be completed soon.”
He added that one of the tubewells supplying water to the area had also caught fire. Meanwhile, junior engineer Umesh Kumar said, “Water will be supplied to Sector 15 residents by 7.30pm.”
-
Panipat man kills three within 8 hours; arrested
The accused, Ashu, a resident of Panipat’s Nara village, killed the victims, reportedly his friends, between 8pm and 4am and travelled around 60km from the first crime scene in Matlauda of Panipat to Titawi in Uttar Pradesh’s Shamli. The victims are Sonu, 26, who was working with a private contractor in a cement factory, and his two friends -- Monu, 25, of Nara village and Rakesh, 27, of Bhalsi village.
-
Delhi: Tools to help schools assess mindset curriculum impact
The Delhi government introduced the Happiness curriculum in 2018, Entrepreneurship mindset curriculum in 2019 and the Deshbhakti curriculum last year with the aim of inculcating problem-solving approaches among students and making them more self-aware, self-confident and socially responsible.
-
Delhi LG inspects drainage at flooding hot spots
While the LG appreciated the work done at Indraprastha and Pul Prahladpur, he was displeased at the drainage system at Minto Bridge, flagging “technical flaws” in the drainage system and warned that engineers concerned “will be held responsible and strict action will be taken in the event of waterlogging at the site.”
-
Rebel Shiv Sena MLAs return to Mumbai after 11 days, show of strength with BJP
BJP leader Sudhir Mungantiwar said the MLAs were informed about the election process for upcoming election for Speaker’s post. “They were told that the election will be held through a voice vote or they may have to stand up to vote for their candidate if asked,” said Mungantiwar.
-
Dry day pushes Delhi’s temperature up; IMD forecasts light rain for today
The weather department classifies rainfall between ‘trace’ and 2.4 mm as ‘very light rainfall’, as ‘light rainfall’ when it is between 2.5 mm and 15.5 mm, as ‘moderate’ rainfall when it is between 15.6 mm and 64.4 mm and as ‘heavy’ when it is over 64.5 mm in a single day.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics