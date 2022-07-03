Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Four days on, muddy water, low water pressure continue to torment Sector 15 residents in Panchkula
chandigarh news

Four days on, muddy water, low water pressure continue to torment Sector 15 residents in Panchkula

Authorities say damage to an underground cable of the Uttar Haryana Bijli Vitran Nigam is to blame for the water crisis in the area, and that water from tubewells was being supplied to houses in the meantime.
Four days after water supply was disrupted in Sector 15 due to fire incidents, around 20,000 residents continue to be on the receiving end, with pipes either bringing muddy water or the supply down to a trickle due to low pressure. (Representative Image/HT File)
Four days after water supply was disrupted in Sector 15 due to fire incidents, around 20,000 residents continue to be on the receiving end, with pipes either bringing muddy water or the supply down to a trickle due to low pressure. (Representative Image/HT File)
Updated on Jul 03, 2022 02:51 AM IST
Copy Link
ByTanbir Dhaliwal, Panchkula

Four days after water supply was disrupted in Sector 15 due to fire incidents, around 20,000 residents continue to be on the receiving end, with pipes either bringing muddy water or the supply down to a trickle due to low pressure.

Authorities say damage to an underground cable of the Uttar Haryana Bijli Vitran Nigam is to blame for the water crisis in the area, and that water from tubewells was being supplied to houses in the meantime.

Citizens’ Welfare Association (CWA) president SK Nayar says, “On June 28 and 29, we were supplied muddy water, which was not potable, and on the next two days, the water pressure was so low that water did not reach the ground floor. We have been purchasing bottled water and trying to collect water in utensils for the last four days.”

Lily Bawa, senior vice-president, CWA, said, “Our taps have been absolutely dry since yesterday (July 1)evening. Authorities say water supply will resume once the cable is repaired.”

The association has requested the HSVP to set up generators at all boosting-points in the city so as to be able to meet any exigency.

While Nayar’s attempts to reach the Haryana Shahari Vikas Pradhikaran (HSVP) chief engineer were unfruitful, Haryana Shahari Vikas Pradhikaran (HSVP) executive engineer Amit Rathee told HT that the damaged cable was to be replaced on Saturday.

On what caused the prolonged delay, Rathi said, “The underground cable (from the meter to water-panel at waterworks) was charred, disrupting supply. At first, we thought the fault could be solved by UHBVN. However, by late evening, we learnt that the cable had to be replaced. Work has been on throughout the day and will be completed soon.”

He added that one of the tubewells supplying water to the area had also caught fire. Meanwhile, junior engineer Umesh Kumar said, “Water will be supplied to Sector 15 residents by 7.30pm.”

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Close Story
QUICKREADS
VIEW ALL

Less time to read?

Try Quickreads

  • Panipat additional superintendent of police (ASP) Vijay Singh said the arrest of Ashu (accused) helped them in solving three blind murder cases reported from three different locations.(Image for representational purpose)

    Panipat man kills three within 8 hours; arrested

    The accused, Ashu, a resident of Panipat’s Nara village, killed the victims, reportedly his friends, between 8pm and 4am and travelled around 60km from the first crime scene in Matlauda of Panipat to Titawi in Uttar Pradesh’s Shamli. The victims are Sonu, 26, who was working with a private contractor in a cement factory, and his two friends -- Monu, 25, of Nara village and Rakesh, 27, of Bhalsi village.

  • The Delhi government has introduced several curriculum over the past few years.

    Delhi: Tools to help schools assess mindset curriculum impact

    The Delhi government introduced the Happiness curriculum in 2018, Entrepreneurship mindset curriculum in 2019 and the Deshbhakti curriculum last year with the aim of inculcating problem-solving approaches among students and making them more self-aware, self-confident and socially responsible.

  • Delhi LG Vinai Kumar Saxena.

    Delhi LG inspects drainage at flooding hot spots

    While the LG appreciated the work done at Indraprastha and Pul Prahladpur, he was displeased at the drainage system at Minto Bridge, flagging “technical flaws” in the drainage system and warned that engineers concerned “will be held responsible and strict action will be taken in the event of waterlogging at the site.”

  • Eknath Shinde and rebel Shiv Sena MLAs leave from the airport after arriving from Goa, in Mumbai, India, on Saturday (Vijay Bate)

    Rebel Shiv Sena MLAs return to Mumbai after 11 days, show of strength with BJP

    BJP leader Sudhir Mungantiwar said the MLAs were informed about the election process for upcoming election for Speaker’s post. “They were told that the election will be held through a voice vote or they may have to stand up to vote for their candidate if asked,” said Mungantiwar.

  • Clouds over the Qutub Minar in Delhi on Saturday. (Amal KS/HT Photo)

    Dry day pushes Delhi’s temperature up; IMD forecasts light rain for today

    The weather department classifies rainfall between ‘trace’ and 2.4 mm as ‘very light rainfall’, as ‘light rainfall’ when it is between 2.5 mm and 15.5 mm, as ‘moderate’ rainfall when it is between 15.6 mm and 64.4 mm and as ‘heavy’ when it is over 64.5 mm in a single day.

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign in to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts
and recommendations
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Sunday, July 03, 2022
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out