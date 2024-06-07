Four dead, nine injured as SUV veers off road in Chamba

Four people died while nine others were injured after the SUV that they were travelling in skidded off the road and rolled down a hill on the Rakh-Bindla-Dhanada road in Bharmour subdivision of Chamba district on Thursday morning. Mangled remains of the Tata Sumo car that veered off the road in Bharmour subdivision of Chamba district. (HT Photo)

The incident took place around 9 am on Thursday and passengers were travelling in a Tata Sumo.

3.6 Crore Indians visited in a single day choosing us as India's undisputed platform for General Election Results. Explore the latest updates here!

Three of the four deceased have been identified as Sarla Devi, wife of Pravesh, a resident of Salwan village; Pinky, wife of Bhagat Ram, a resident of Bagodi village; and Chaman Singh, son of Omkar Singh, a resident of Pukhred village, of Samra area.

Another victim, meanwhile, died while they were being taken to Dr. Rajendra Prasad Government Medical College (RPGMC), Tanda. He has been identified as Mahender Singh

After the accident, locals rushed to the spot and alerted the administration and police department. Eyewitnesses said the impact of the accident left the car in pieces.

Locals who reached the spot picked up the injured and took them to Medical College Chamba through private vehicles. Four seriously injured have also been referred to the Tanda Medical College.

A police team reached the spot and started investigating the matter.

Chamba superintendent of police Abhishek Yadav said two of the victims died on the spot.

Other people travelling in the car have been injured and are undergoing treatment at the Medical College, Chamba.

The exact cause of the accident has not been ascertained yet.