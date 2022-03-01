Four former DEOs of Kaithal face FIR for financial irregularities
Kaithal deputy commissioner has recommended registration of the first information report (FIR) against four former district education officers (DEOs) for financial irregularities during 2007 to 2013.
Directions were issued on the letter seeking action against Harcharan Singh, Kamla Middha, Sadhu Ram and Jasbir Singh, written from the office of director general of the secondary education department.
The letter mentioned that in the audit report, it was found that ₹39.75 lakh was withdrawn between August 2007 and July 2013 from two bank accounts, but the withdrawal vouchers were not recovered from office records.
Maximum ₹14.30 lakh was withdrawn by Harcharn Singh, followed by ₹11.73 lakh by Sadhu Ram, ₹8.72 lakh by Kamla Midha, and ₹4.98 lakh by Jasbir Singh. Directions were issued for recovery of interest from the said officials from the date of withdrawal to the date of deposit.
All four officials have retired from service after superannuation. The letter written on February 23, has sought action against the said officials.
The deputy commissioner said directions were issued following an inquiry by the director secondary education and directions for registration of FIR were issued to DEO, Kaithal.
He said the DEO has told him that the letter has been sent to Kaithal superintendent of police for registration of FIR under relevant law.
