Four govt school teachers from Ludhiana district among 71 state awardees

Four government school teachers from the district were honoured with the prestigious State Teachers’ Award 2025 by the education department on Sunday, coinciding with the celebration of World Teachers’ Day. The state-level ceremony, held at Sri Anandpur Sahib, recognised 71 exceptional educators from across Punjab for their dedication, innovation, and outstanding contribution to the education sector. Each awardee received a medal, shawl, and certificate of merit, presented by chief minister Bhagwant Mann, who was the chief guest of the event. (HT Photo)

From Ludhiana, two teachers from the Physical Education department and two from the Primary cadre were among the awardees. Jasvir Kaur, a Physical Education teacher at the School of Eminence (SOE), Doraha, has been serving in the department since 1994. Known for her passion for sports, she trains her students in weightlifting for four hours every evening, helping them reach remarkable heights. “Two of my students secured top eight positions at the Khelo India Nationals and won cash prizes, while 18 have earned medals at the state level,” she shared proudly. The school has a dedicated sports wing and daily nutrition support which has helped nurture several promising athletes under her guidance.

Ajitpal Singh, a Physical Education teacher at SOE, Jawahar Nagar, was also honoured for his remarkable work in promoting sports at the grassroots level.

Among the Primary cadre awardees, Jaswinder Singh, head teacher of Government Primary School (GPS), Butahri, stood out for his holistic approach to education. Serving since 2004, he has significantly improved his school’s infrastructure—establishing a listening lab, computer lab, and library. Despite lacking a playground, he takes his students to a nearby senior secondary school for morning sports sessions. His school regularly hosts remedial classes, tree plantation drives, blood donation camps and anti-drug awareness programmes.

The fourth awardee, Harpreet Singh, head teacher of GPS, Galib Kalan, was recognised for transforming his school, which was recently selected as a ‘School of Happiness’.

