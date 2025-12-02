Four Gurdaspur grenade attack accused arrested after shootout, were plotting another strike: Cops

In a major breakthrough, the Gurdaspur police, in a joint operation with the Punjab counter intelligence (CI) wing, have arrested four persons linked to the Gurdaspur grenade attack case. The operation resulted in the recovery of one Chinese type P-86 hand grenade and a significant cache of weaponry, thus averting a planned another terror attack in the border state. A pistol seized from the accused. (HT)

The arrested individuals have been identified as Pradeep Kumar, Gurdit (both residents of Gurdaspur), Naveen Chaudhary, and Kush (both residents of Talwara in Hoshiarpur). Police recovered one Zigana pistol and one .32 bore pistol along with live cartridges from their possession.

ISI conspiracy unmasked, say police

Deputy inspector general of police (DIG) Border Range, Sandeep Goel, addressed a press conference, revealing the high-level conspiracy behind the November 25 attack on the Gurdaspur City Police Station last month, which occurred at approximately 7.30 pm.

Preliminary investigations have established that the attack was masterminded by Pakistan-based, ISI-sponsored gangster Shahzad Bhatti and his associate Zeeshan Akhtar. The duo received crucial operational assistance from their US-based handler, Amandeep Singh alias Aman Pannu, a Gurdaspur native who had traveled to the USA via the ‘donkey route’. The probe further revealed that Aman Pannu was tasked with recruiting local foot soldiers to execute terror attacks in Punjab, following the directions of Bhatti and Akhtar.

The police action began with an intelligence-led operation leading to the arrest of Pradeep and Gurdit. These two suspects were found to have provided financial and logistics support to the initial module—Hargun, Vikas, and Mohan—that carried out the grenade attack. It is notable that Hargun and Vikas were previously arrested by the Delhi Police.

During interrogation, Pradeep and Gurdit revealed the role of Naveen Chaudhary and Kush. The latter pair had received a consignment of two hand grenades sent by Zeeshan Akhtar, one of which was subsequently handed over to the Gurdaspur attack module under the directions of Shahzad Bhatti. The DIG confirmed that the duo was actively planning another grenade attack to create terror and disturb peace and harmony, which has now been averted with the recovery of the remaining hand grenade.

Arrest follows armed confrontation

Senior superintendent of police (SSP) Gurdaspur Aditya detailed the final apprehension. Following technical and intelligence leads, police teams located suspects Naveen Chaudhary and Kush near village Jagatpur. When stopped at a checkpoint, both suspects opened fire on the police party. Police teams retaliated in self-defence, resulting in injuries to both Naveen and Kush. The injured accused were immediately shifted to a local hospital for medical care and are currently under treatment.

The police recovered the remaining P-86 hand grenade and the two pistols from the suspects. The scene was immediately cordoned off and a bomb disposal team was called to sanitise the area and defuse the explosive.

Two separate cases have been registered: FIR number 289 under sections 109, 324(4) and 111 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and Sections 3, 4 and 5 of the Explosives Substances Act at Gurdaspur City Police Station; and FIR number 130 under Sections 109 and 111 of the BNS, Section 25 of the Arms Act and Sections 3, 4 and 5 of the Explosives Substances Act at Purana Shalla Police Station.