Four held after shootout with police in Kurukshetra, Karnal

Three of four assailants, accused of their alleged involvement in firing at a liquor vend on September 2, were taken into police custody after they were injured in a shootout with police teams in Kurukshetra and Karnal, while the fourth man was arrested. Police at the spot of the shootout in Karnal on Wednesday. (HT Photo)

They were identified as Ravi, Prince and Mohit, all residents of Karnal district and Shunti, a native of Kurukshetra.

Police said that while Ravi was injured during a shootout with Kurukshetra police on Wednesday, Prince and Mohit also received bullet injuries in exchange of fire with Karnal police on Tuesday.

Inspector Mohan Lal, CIA-2 in-charge, Kurukshetra, said that Shunti from Kunwar Kheri village, is the prime accused in the firing at liquor vend of Karnal, on whose instructions the three men orchestrated the whole crime.

“Ravi and Shunti were riding on a bike and tried to flee when they spotted us. However, their bike slipped and Ravi fired at us. The police retaliated and Ravi was injured in the process. Shunti was arrested and Ravi was taken to hospital for treatment,” he added.

Meanwhile, in the Karnal case, DSP crime Rajiv Kumar said that following an input, the CIA-2 team was chasing three men near Ramba village, who were behind the shooting at the vend on NH-44.

“The team tried to stop two men on a bike at a blockade, but they fired two shots that hit a police vehicle. The cops shot back in self-defence and the accused were injured. As per the protocol, they were taken to civil hospital and they are undergoing treatment, after which they will be formally arrested. The third man is still absconding,” he added.