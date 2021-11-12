Four held for holding dog fights in Amritsar

Four people were arrested for holding dog fights in Fatehwal village, which falls under the Ajnala sub-division, on Thursday. The six canines in their possession were also rescued.

The accused are Captain Singh, Sarabjit Singh, Satnam Singh of Fatehwal village and Amanpreet Singh of Batala. A former sarpanch, Pooran Singh, and three other Ajnala residents -- Samra, Harry and Mantej -- have also been booked.

Twenty-one motorcycles, two scooters, a car, a 10m electrical wire, 10 tables and two searchlights were seized from the spot.

Senior superintendent of police (SSP), rural, Rakesh Kaushal, said, “The chairperson of the non-governmental organisation (NGO) People For Animals, Amritsar, told me that some people had been organising dog fights in the village. Immediately, a team was sent and the accused were arrested on the spot. We have also rescued six pitbulls.”

“Sometimes, the animals are injected drugs to win the fight, thereby endangering their lives,” he said.

A case was registered under Sections 420 (cheating), 428 (mischief by killing animal), 429 (mischief by killing or maiming cattle) and 149 (every member of unlawful activity) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and sections of the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act and the Gambling Act at the Ajnala police station.