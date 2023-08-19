News / Cities / Chandigarh News / Four held for robbery at Shimlapuri house in Ludhiana

Four held for robbery at Shimlapuri house in Ludhiana

ByHT Correspondent, Ludhiana
Aug 19, 2023 10:54 PM IST

The arrested accused have been identified as Sandeep Kumar of Rajpura, Pawan Kumar of Ferozepur, Barinder Singh of Fatehgarh Sahib and Sahil Kumar of Satguru Nagar of Daba

Ten days after four persons robbed cash and jewellery from a house in Shimlapuri after holding a woman and her granddaughter captive, the police on Saturday arrested four accused, including an acquaintance of the family, in connection with the case.

Ludhiana police have recovered ₹17,500, a laptop, tab and a mobile phone from their possession.
Ludhiana police have recovered 17,500, a laptop, tab and a mobile phone from their possession. (Getty image)

The police have recovered cash and a car used in the crime from their possession.

The arrested accused have been identified as Sandeep Kumar of Rajpura, Pawan Kumar of Ferozepur, Barinder Singh of Fatehgarh Sahib and Sahil Kumar of Satguru Nagar of Daba.

The police have recovered 17,500, a laptop, tab and a mobile phone from their possession.

Additional deputy commissioner of police (ADCP, City 2) Suhail Qasim Mir said that on June 9, a woman, Saroj Rani, 55, informed police that four men barged into her house at around 9 pm and held them captive. The accused ransacked the entire house and stole 80,000, gold jewellery, two mobiles, a laptop and a tab.

The woman along with her granddaughter escaped through the window of a bathroom and raised an alarm.

The ADCP added that during investigation, the car used by the accused was captured in the CCTVs installed in the area under ‘Safe City Project’. The police traced the accused from the car and arrested them.

He said that Pawan used to live in the same locality as that of the woman and was an acquaintance of the family. He hatched the conspiracy and involved his aides.

Assistant commissioner of police (ACP, industrial area-B) Sandeep Vadhera said that Sahil, Sandeep and Barinder are already facing trial in several cases of theft and snatching. The accused had met in jail and formed a gang.

