Four held for robbing foreign exchange dealer of 10.63 lakh in Amritsar

A pistol, five rounds, 90,000 and 100 UK pounds recovered from the suspects who robbed the foreign exchange dealer, said officials
The foreign exchange dealer was robbed at gunpoint near the Sultanwind Gate area of Amritsar city on September 26.
Published on Oct 13, 2021 01:33 AM IST
By HT Correspondent, Amritsar

Four persons were arrested for allegedly robbing a foreign exchange dealer of nearly 10.63 lakh at gunpoint near the Sultanwind Gate area of Amritsar city on September 26, police said.

A pistol, five rounds, 90,000 and 100 UK pounds were recovered from them, said officials.

Those arrested are Samsher Singh, alias Sharry, Dharambir Singh, alias Haddi, Kishanjit Singh, alias Kishan and Jatinder Lal of Amritsar. Four of their accomplices identified as Gurpreet Singh, alias Kaka Mahiya, Anwar Singh, Tashan and Honey are still absconding.

Addressing a press conference, deputy commissioner of police (investigation) Mukhwinder Singh Bhullar said, “One of the accused, Gurpreet Singh, used to convert foreign currency from the shop. His sister lives in the United States. He hatched the conspiracy to rob the shopkeeper. At the time of the incident, he waited outside the shop while the others barged inside.”

8.5 lakh in Indian currency, 560 UK pounds, 400 US dollars and 6200 dirhams were looted from the foreign exchange dealer in the Golden Cloth Market.

“Our raids are on to nab the other accused. We are trying to recover the remaining looted amount,” the DCP said.

A case under Sections 395 (dacoity) and 120-B (criminal conspiracy) of the Indian Penal Code and Sections 25, 54 and 59 of the Arms Act was registered at the B-Division police station.

