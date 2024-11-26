Four held with 36 kg opium in Kurukshetra

The CIA-2 unit of Kurukshetra police arrested four men and recovered 36.140 kgs of opium from two trucks, superintendent of police (SP) Varun Singla said on Monday. Police with the arrested accused. (HT Photo)

The accused were identified as Punjab Singh, Gurwinder Singh, Sewa Singh and Jeet Basu, all residents of Faridkot district in Punjab.

SP Singla said that a team under Pehowa deputy superintendent of police (DSP) Paramjeet Singh and inspector Mohan Lal, in charge of CIA-2 arrested the men near Usmanpur village on NH-152D with the drugs.

“Working on a secret tip that the said men are involved in selling drugs and were hiding opium in two trucks and were travelling from Jharkhand and Punjab via Haryana’s Usmanpur village. A case was also registered against the accused under the NDPS Act at Pehowa Sadar police station,” he added.